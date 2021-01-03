Associated Press
HOUSTON — The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South on Sunday. All it took was Derrick Henry surpassing 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through for a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.
Henry ran for a career-high 250 yards in the victory that gave Tennessee (11-5) its first AFC South title since 2008 and is the fifth straight loss for the Texans (4-12). The Titans needed the air game to set up Sloman’s winner, though: a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown moments after a 51-yard field goal by Houston tied it with 18 seconds left.
Henry finished the regular season with a franchise-record 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards.
Henry had touchdown runs of 52 and 6 yards in his third straight 200-yard rushing game against the Texans.
COLTS 28, JAGUARS 14
In Indianapolis, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores, capping Indianapolis’ playoff-clinching victory with a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go.
Philip Rivers threw for another score and the Colts’ defense shut out the Jaguars over the final quarter to help preserve the victory.
Indianapolis (11-5) will make its first postseason appearance since 2018 and its second since 2015.
RAMS 18, CARDINALS 7
In Inglewood, Calif., John Wolford passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut, and Los Angeles is headed to the playoffs.
Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown to lead yet another dominant defensive performance by the Rams (10-6), who earned their third postseason berth in four years under coach Sean McVay.
PACKERS 35, BEARS 16
In Chicago, Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns, breaking his franchise record for scoring passes in a season, and Green Bay clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating playoff-bound Chicago.
The Packers (13-3) earned a bye while winning their sixth in a row and beat Chicago (8-8) for the 19th time in 22 games, counting the postseason.
Rodgers joined Peyton Manning (2004 and 2013) as the only players to throw for at least 45 touchdowns in multiple seasons. He now has 48, surpassing his previous high of 45 in his first MVP season of 2011.
RAVENS 38, BENGALS 3
In Cincinatti, Baltimore used a club-record 404 yards rushing to clinch a playoff spot and Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.
The Ravens rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defense. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.
BROWNS 24, STEELERS 22
In Cleveland, the Browns are back in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.
The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh’s 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left to hold on.
Nick Chubb had a touchdown run, Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass and the Browns hung on as Mason Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4), who had the luxury of sitting their best players after clinching the division last week.
SEAHAWKS 26, 49ERS 23
In Glendale, Ariz., Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Seattle to end the season on a four-game winning streak.
The 49ers (6-10) were eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago and have been based in Arizona for more than a month because of coronavirus restrictions in their home county. The team still pushed the playoff-bound Seahawks all afternoon.
BUCCANEERS 44, FALCONS 27
In Tampa, Fla., Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, helping playoff-bound Tampa Bay clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a regular season-ending win.
Star Bucs receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.
Brady threw touchdown passes of 29 and 4 yards to Chris Godwin. The six-time Super Bowl champion also tossed scoring passes of 25 and 30 yards to Antonio Brown, finishing with a Tampa Bay single-season record 40 in his first season with the Bucs.
SAINTS 33, PANTHERS 7
In Charlotte, N.C., Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and New Orleans wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Ty Montgomery ran for 105 yards on 18 carries for the Saints (12-4). The Saints managed to run for 156 yards despite playing without Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Both running backs were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.
RAIDERS 32, BRONCOS 31
In Denver, Darren Waller caught Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and Las Vegas rallied despite committing four turnovers.
The Broncos (5-11) reached the Las Vegas 45-yard line with 9 seconds left and Brandon McManus’ 63-yard field-goal try was blocked by Maxx Crosby, who also blocked McManus’ record 70-yard attempt on the last play of the first half.
CHARGERS 38, CHIEFS 21
In Kansas City, Mo., Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and the Chargers rolled .
The Chiefs (14-2) already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.
BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26
In Orchard Park, N.Y., Josh Allen and Buffalo placed an emphatic stamp on a breakout season with a rout of Miami in a game the Dolphins could have clinched a playoff berth with a win.
Allen threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah McKenzie scored three times, including returning a punt return 84 yards, in a game Buffalo blew the game open by scoring on four consecutive second-quarter possessions.
PATRIOTS 28, JETS 14
In Foxborough, Mass., Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another, and New England rallied.
New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way in what was likely Adam Gase’s final game as New York’s coach.
VIKINGS 37, LIONS 35
In Detroit, Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Minnesota to a win in a matchup of teams finishing disappointing seasons.
