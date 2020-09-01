Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats
WASHINGTON — Pressed by Democrats to quickly negotiate a new coronavirus relief package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the administration remains willing to work on a bipartisan agreement to help small businesses, the unemployed, children and schools. Democratic leaders in Congress are holding it up with hardened positions, he said.
“Let's move forward on a bipartisan basis on points we can agree upon," Mnuchin urged at a hearing by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. “The president and I want to move forward."
Mnuchin made the case that the economy's recovery has strengthened in recent weeks, citing improved consumer spending, growth in manufacturing and a rebounding housing market. It's the failure of some states to reopen activity that is holding back the economy, he said.
But Democrats insisted that dire economic conditions persist for many. “Millions of Americans are now facing eviction, debt and hunger," said the panel's chairman, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. “As the pandemic drags on, states, cities and businesses are warning that more layoffs may be coming."
The subcommittee's Democratic staff, meanwhile, said it has identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in a signature piece of the administration's relief effort, the $660 billion-plus small business loan program — including more than $1 billion awarded to businesses that received multiple loans.
Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates and advisers
WASHINGTON - Attorney General William Barr imposed new rules Tuesday tightening the use of government surveillance on political candidates or their staffers - a move likely to cheer conservatives who have long criticized how the FBI investigated the Trump campaign in 2016.
In a pair of memos, the attorney general said that before the FBI and Justice Department seek a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to secretly monitor the communications of an elected official, a declared political candidate, or any of their staff, official advisers or informal advisers, officials must first consider warning that person that foreign governments may be targeting them, and if they choose not to give such a warning, the FBI director must spell out in writing the reasons for not doing so.
Barr's memos speak directly to one of the biggest complaints about the FBI made by President Donald Trump and his supporters: that agents wrongly surveilled former campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.
"What happened to the Trump presidential campaign and his subsequent Administration after the President was duly elected by the American people must never happen again," Barr said in a statement announcing the memos. Americans, he said, "must have confidence that the United States Government will exercise its surveillance authorities in a manner that protects the civil liberties of Americans, avoids interference in the political process, and complies with the Constitution and laws of the United States."
A Justice Department inspector general report issued last year found major problems with the FBI's justifications for surveilling Page, saying that many of the statements made by law enforcement to the court to support the warrant did not hold up under closer scrutiny.
Court shields Trump tax returns, likely until after election
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court Tuesday granted President Donald Trump a temporary reprieve in the long-running fight over his tax returns, barring Manhattan's top prosecutor from getting the records while Trump's lawyers embark on another bid to overturn the subpoena seeking them.
With a temporary stay in place and Trump expecting a return to the Supreme Court, it's unlikely that the case will be resolved or any tax returns will be turned over before the November election. The three-judge panel ruled after hearing brief arguments from both sides.
Trump's lawyers argued that a stay keeping the tax returns under wraps will protect him from irreparable harm — such as leaks from secret grand jury proceedings — while they appeal a lower-court ruling two weeks ago that granted Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office access to Trump's tax returns.
A lawyer for Vance's office argued that further delays to the enforcement of a subpoena issued nearly a year ago would only hamper their investigation, which he said covers a wide range of business dealings connected to Trump's company, the Trump Organization.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.