Coronavirus in vacant apartment implicates toilet in spread
The discovery of coronavirus in the bathroom of an unoccupied apartment in Guangzhou, China, suggests the airborne pathogen may have wafted upwards through drain pipes, an echo of a large SARS outbreak in Hong Kong 17 years ago.
Traces of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in February on the sink, faucet and shower handle of a long-vacant apartment, researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published this month in Environment International. The contaminated bathroom was directly above the home of five people confirmed a week earlier to have Covid-19.
The scientists conducted "an on-site tracer simulation experiment" to see whether the virus could be spread through waste pipes via tiny airborne particles that can be created by the force of a toilet flush. They found such particles, called aerosols, in bathrooms 10 and 12 levels above the Covid-19 cases. Two cases were confirmed on each of those floors in early February, raising concern that SARS-CoV-2-laden particles from stool had drifted into their homes via plumbing.
The new report is reminiscent of a case at Hong Kong's Amoy Gardens private housing estate almost two decades ago, when 329 residents caught severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in part because of faulty sewage pipelines. Forty-two residents died, making it the most devastating community outbreak of SARS, which is also caused by a coronavirus.
Russia opens probe into Navalny illness after Western pressure
Russian authorities announced a preliminary probe into the sudden illness last week of opposition leader Alexey Navalny after Western leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for an investigation of the high-profile case.
The Interior Ministry called the probe a "pre-investigation check" and repeated the the Kremlin's earlier assertion that no poison has been found, according to a statement Thursday from the Siberian Federal District police, where Navalny fell sick. That comes despite conclusions from doctors in Berlin, where he was taken over the weekend for treatment, that the activist was poisoned.
Navalny, 44, fell violently ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last week. He's been in an induced coma since then. Doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital said his condition is serious but stable. They said he had been exposed to a cholinesterase inhibitor, a chemical group that includes some nerve agents, though the exact compound hasn't yet been identified.
The Kremlin initially brushed off Merkel's call for a probe, saying there was nothing to investigate until the precise poison was determined, fueling tensions with Berlin. Officials in the U.S., U.K. and France also called for an inquiry.
TikTok is said to wrestle with two competing offers
SAN FRANCISCO — The race to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations has entered its final stages, with two groups submitting bids for the video app, said three people involved in the deal talks. One of the bids was from Microsoft and Walmart, which have teamed up, and the other was from Oracle and could include a coalition of investors, they said.
The discussions remain fluid, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
But TikTok’s owner, Chinese internet company ByteDance, will most likely make a decision on the competing bids in the coming days, they said.
A deal with Microsoft and Walmart could draw on Walmart’s digital sales background to turn TikTok into a kind of e-commerce app for both creators and users, people involved in the talks said.
A deal with Oracle, the enterprise software company, would be more of a data play. Oracle could use TikTok’s data about social interactions to benefit its cloud, data and advertising businesses, the people said.
In a statement, Walmart confirmed it was participating in the discussions and said, “We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators.”
White House officials, who have become increasingly tough on China, have said TikTok poses a national security threat because it could provide data about U.S. users to Beijing. This month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating that TikTok sell its U.S. operations by mid-September or cease transactions within the country.
Man shot by Secret Service officer outside White House apparently was holding a comb, documents show
WASHINGTON - A man who officials said had announced he was armed before he was shot this month by a Secret Service officer near the White House was apparently holding a comb, according to new court documents.
Myron Berryman, 51, was charged with one count of assault on a police officer in the incident and has been hospitalized since the Aug. 10 shooting. Berryman's first hearing on the misdemeanor charge was held Thursday afternoon in D.C. Superior Court. His lawyer said he has been moved to a psychiatric hospital.
According to initial charging documents and Secret Service officials, Berryman walked up to the uniformed officer and said he was armed. Charging papers say Berryman reached along the right side of his body as if to retrieve an object, clasped his hands together and pointed his arms toward the officer. The officer then shot Berryman once in the torso. No weapon was found.
Additional charging documents filed Wednesday revealed that a black object was seen falling from Berryman's hands when he was shot and that a comb was found at the scene.
Mali’s Ousted President Is Released From Detention by Coup Leaders
DAKAR, Senegal — Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, Mali’s ousted president, was released from detention and driven to his home in the West African country’s capital early Thursday, nine days after a military coup brought an end to his seven years in power.
A heavy security escort took Keïta to his house in Sebeninkoro, a residential neighborhood of Bamako, the latest twist since his abrupt fall last week, after military officers with guns arrested him, took him to their base and forced him to announce on television that he and his entire government had resigned.
Leaders of the coup, in announcing his release, did not specify whether the 75-year-old former president was still subject to any restrictions.
They had held him in Kati, 10 miles outside Bamako, along with his prime minister, Boubou Cissé, and several other high-ranking government officials. Cissé and the former ministers of defense and security remain in custody.
The forced resignations of Keïta and his subordinates came after several months of growing and persistent protests. The coup plotters — who refer to themselves as the National Committee for the People’s Salvation — have presented themselves as having carried out the will of the people.
Abbott shares surge on FDA clearing 15-minute, $5 covid test
A 15-minute covid test from Abbott Laboratories that will be priced at just $5 has been granted emergency authorization for use in the U.S., a breakthrough that could ease the bottleneck that has crimped much of the nation's testing capacity.
The company's shares climbed as much as 13 percent in pre-market trading. The product, dubbed BinaxNOW, works without relying on laboratory equipment at a time when labs can take as long as two weeks to produce results. It uses a nasal swab and a small reactive card, and it can be administered by a range of health-care workers, including pharmacists, at almost any location.
Abbott will start shipping the test within two weeks and intends to manufacture 50 million tests a month by October. The aim: Meet a surge in demand from Americans seeking to return to in-person schoolrooms and work.
