Five more Pittsburgh Steelers will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week.
Four of them — Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher and Alan Faneca — were already famous.
The last Steeler, Bill Nunn, is not nearly so well-known as the others. Yet Nunn had more influence over the NFL than even Cowher, who coached the Steelers for 15 seasons.
Nunn spent the first part of his working life as sports editor of the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the nation's more influential Black newspapers.
in the era when excellent Black football players weren't welcome on the campuses of powerhouse college teams such as Alabama, Texas, LSU and Florida State.
A newspaperman who became a scout,
****
Sports column by Milan
****
Five Steelers will be enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker is intent on having sellout crowds at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium be witness to the occasion.
The pandemic cancelled Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio last year when Troy Polamlau, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell were elected. Now the entire 2020 class and the 2021 class that includes Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn will be honored on the same weekend.
The 2020 class will be enshrined on Saturday August 7 and the 2021 class will be enshrined Sunday August 8.
****
Bill Nunn, the legendary Steelers scout, is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being enshrined, along with eight others posthumously, during a special ceremony, 'Hall of Famer Forever,' at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Wednesday evening. The ceremony will be part of an NFL Network special, "Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special," that will air on Saturday, May 1, following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
"It's still a little bit surreal for Bill to get recognized like this," said Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, who was part of the Steelers contingent in attendance. "Tonight, we will finally come to the realization of how great an honor this is and how great an honor it was to know and work with a man like Bill Nunn. Until you really see it happen, it's not a real feel, but you are picking that up now.
"Bill meant everything to the Steelers organization. It's been documented, the players he was instrumental in bringing to the Steelers and the success they had. We as young scouts were fortunate to be around Bill and try and learn things they implemented when they put those teams together. There were a lot of lessons being taught to us."
Nunn, who worked in multiple roles in the Steelers personnel department beginning in 1967 in a part-time role, and then in a full-time role from 1969-2014, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Contributor as part of the Class of 2021, the first Black Contributor in the 100 plus year history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
While the ceremony was on a smaller scale than what will take place in August when the remainder of the Class of 2020 and 2021 are enshrined, the emotion, passion and love of the game that Nunn and the others held in their hearts was larger than life and definitely on display.
PHOTOS: Bill Nunn Hall of Fame enshrinement
Bill Nunn is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
"He is the first African-American contributor in the Hall of Fame," said Hall of Fame President David Baker. "I think the heritage of Bill, he is in here already because he is in the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The Pittsburgh Steelers would turn over every stone to find the best talent, the people who were going to be Pittsburgh Steelers, Donnie Shell, LC Greenwood, Mel Blount, all of these guys came from Historically Black Colleges and Universities."
Nunn's granddaughter, Cydney Nunn, did the honors of unveiling her grandfather's Hall of Fame bust. She also assisted in placing his bust in the Hall of Fame Gallery and was given a Hall of Fame plaque, which includes a swatch of the Gold Jacket that is presented to Hall of Famers.
"I know my grandfather probably didn't think he was going to be in the Hall of Fame," said Nunn. "That wasn't necessarily a goal of his. This has been a huge memorable historic time for our family. We are happy we are able to be here to represent his legacy.
"It's incredible he is the first black contributor to be in the Hall of Fame. He made such a huge impact on this sport as we know it, the way he scouted players and how he opened doors for so many black athletes. Also, walking through the museum, seeing him in the Black College Football Hall of Fame, he is so great he is in there twice."
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.