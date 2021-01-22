WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed a significant increase in federal food assistance for millions of hungry families and other executive actions intended to stabilize the deterioration of the economy, weighed down by the raging coronavirus pandemic.
At a ceremony signing at the White House, Biden touted his $1.9 trillion economic relief measure being debated in Congress, highlighting surprise support from former senior Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett.
Biden then signed two executive orders, one including a bevy of measures designed to support the economy and another aimed at reinstating protections for the federal workforce.
“The bottom line is this: We’re in a national emergency. We need to act like we’re in a national emergency. So we have to move, with everything we’ve got,” Biden said. “Families are going hungry. People are at risk of being evicted. We need to act.”
Biden sought to convey a sense of urgency with his actions Friday, as he had a day earlier with orders related to the coronavirus.
While his team is also crafting legislative packages that are broader and would have more impact, the deeply divided Congress is expected to consider them slowly, if at all. Unilateral moves, like Friday’s, project immediate action.
Biden argued during the campaign that the country faces four crises: the pandemic, economic collapse, racial injustice and climate change. Biden clearly sees himself as a crisis president — on Thursday he spoke of a “wartime effort” — and he plans to continue issuing rapid-fire initiatives through next week.
What is less clear, however, is how long Biden has before the political landscape gets even tougher for sweeping action. Republicans are already vocally opposing some of his proposals, calling spending initiatives too costly, and the evenly split Senate is showing little indication of enacting major bills anytime soon.
In Friday’s executive order, Biden asked the Department of Agriculture to allow states to increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — commonly known as food stamps — and to increase by 15 percent benefits awarded through a school meals program for low-income students started during the pandemic, according to Biden administration officials. That could give a family of three children more than $100 in extra benefits every two months, officials said.
A separate unilateral move aims to help get previously approved stimulus checks into the hands of Americans who haven’t received them yet. And another asks the Labor Department to make clear that workers who refuse to return to working conditions that could expose them to the coronavirus should be eligible for unemployment insurance. Biden is also starting the process to issue an order requiring federal contractors to pay their employees a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
The U.S. economy has shown new signs of damage, particularly in the labor market. Last month, the economy lost jobs for the first time since the recovery began, and weekly jobless claims this month have remained at historic highs. Biden has inherited the worst jobs market of any president in modern history. He has warned that total deaths caused by the coronavirus will soon top 500,000.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.