WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden rallied the country against war, inflation and pandemic during his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, using one of the biggest moments of his presidency to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and introduce a "unity agenda" focused on initiatives he hopes Republican will support.
The speech unfolded against a brutal backdrop as fighting intensified in what has become the biggest European land war since World War II. Biden was expected to cite the rejection of Russia and embrace of Ukraine by Americans of all stripes as evidence of the country's underlying commonality, and as a catalyst for more bipartisan efforts.
"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," said Biden, according to excerpts of the speech released Tuesday afternoon. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."
As the president entered the House chamber unmasked and wearing a blue tie, he was greeted by lawmakers from both parties, many of whom wore bright blue or yellow blazers or scarfs, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Biden opened the speech with a reference to progress in fighting the pandemic. "Last year, COVID-19 kept us apart," he said. "This year we are finally together again."
In an early signal of the spotlight that Biden planned to put on the European war, the White House announced Tuesday afternoon that Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, would be one of first lady Jill Biden's guests at the address. On Monday, the first lady wore a face mask embroidered with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.
The speech also came at a perilous moment in Biden's presidency, as his approval ratings have plummeted and many of his priorities remain unrealized.
Initially, the White House hoped the speech would function largely as a reset of his domestic agenda that would allow the president to launch a new course amid high inflation, a spike in crime and lingering frustration about the pandemic. The White House was hoping to make up lost political ground ahead of November's midterms, when control of both chambers of Congress is up for grabs.
But in recent days, the speech was revised to focus more on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The general revulsion over Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has offered a rare area where Americans are demonstrating some unity, with a recent Post-ABC News poll showing that 80 percent view Russia negatively. But it's unclear if Biden can stretch this sense of commonality beyond foreign affairs to domestic issues.
In Biden's first year, he has often embraced the sweeping language and agenda of the liberal faction of his party, and the "unity" message could signal a new strategy of emphasizing victories that are bipartisan but limited.
The speech was expected to include a defense of the NATO alliance, a pillar of the international order. That pro-NATO message is consistent with the views of all former U.S. presidents aside from Biden's immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, who repeatedly voiced doubts about the alliance.
"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked," Biden planned to say, according to the excerpts. "He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready."
Biden was also scheduled to say that NATO was created to "secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters."
At the heart of the NATO treaty is Article 5, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. Article 5′s principle of collective defense would be triggered if Putin ordered his forces to go beyond Ukraine, to Poland or another NATO country.
But Biden has faced significant vitriol since becoming president, with anti-Biden signs, many of them vulgar, sprouting in some parts of the country. His calls for unity were set to face an immediate test, given the hostility of many GOP members of Congress toward a president they consider weak and too liberal.
Republicans offered little indication that they would heed this call. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., slammed Biden in taped remarks before the address, blaming his administration for inflation, rising crime and America's reliance on Russian-supplied energy.
"This means Joe Biden is financing Vladimir Putin's war," she said. "It is time to stop buying oil. It is time to return to energy independence."
Biden's most immediate political problem may be persistent inflation, and as Blackburn's comments suggested, some Republicans were more apt to seize on Russia's war to blame Biden for high gas prices than to applaud his handling of the conflict.
Biden planned to focus a good deal of the address on inflation, recognizing that costs have spiked at a rate not seen in America in four decades. Biden's team signaled before the speech that he would recognize that higher prices are confronting many people with "deep challenges."
But the president intended to argue that his policies are best suited to slashing inflation.
"We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer," Biden was poised to say, according to the excerpts. "I have a better plan to fight inflation."
Biden planned to say that he hoped to drive down costs by making more goods in America and revitalizing the country's manufacturing sector.
"Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America," he was expected to say, according to the excerpts. "More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America."
A boom in domestic manufacturing, the president contends, would have the added benefit of reducing the country's reliance on foreign supplies. "Economists call it 'increasing the productive capacity of our economy.' I call it building a better America," Biden planned to say. "My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit."
Presidents have long promised to rebuild domestic manufacturing, to little effect. And it's unclear whether those policies would have any immediate impact on the higher prices that polls show most Americans enduring.
White House aides have said they believe inflation will be lower by next year, but their previous predictions that inflation was "transitory" over the summer proved premature.
Hours before the speech, the Biden administration said it would release 30 million barrels of oil from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve - part of a 60 million-barrel coordinated release by several allies. The aim is to reduce prices that have soared to more than $100 a barrel amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In a sign of the importance the White House attaches to being seen as aggressive on the economy, Biden planned to dedicate four distinct sections of his address to areas where he believes he deserves credit for improving the economic landscape and his efforts to build on them.
His drafts of the speech cited streamlining supply chains, reducing costs of prescription drugs and other items, disrupting monopolies in sectors like the meat-processing industry, and offering more support for unions.
The president also planned to take credit for some of the positive economic data over the past year, including low unemployment, rapid job creation and a recovery that has outpaced those of other large industrial nations.
In an effort to tie his initiatives together and build on Americans' agreement on Ukraine, White House aides signaled that Biden would repackage some pieces from his Build Back Better agenda, once a social safety net program with a price tag that exceeded $5 trillion, under the rubric of a "unity agenda."
That is a departure from the sweeping liberal ambitions that Biden pushed for last year, which included such items as payments to nearly all parents to help with child-rearing costs. Instead, Biden has picked out the chunks of his agenda that he believes could get some Republican support and is focusing on those areas.
That includes a new push on expanding access to mental health, including a crisis hotline that Biden planned to announce during his speech. The hotline will be operational by the summer, according to a White House preview of the speech, and will connect Americans with mental health services.
The president was also set to urge Congress to crack down on social media companies. In a call with reporters Tuesday morning, White House aides said these platforms contribute to a toxic environment that is particularly detrimental to young adults.
The White House also signaled that Biden would back a legislative effort to expand health care benefits to veterans suffering because of exposure to burn pits and other toxins.
The issue is personal to the president. Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer that the president, along with some experts, have connected to his military service near pits that were used to burn waste. The change would not impact Biden or his family, but would aim to ensure that others who may have been sickened the same way would receive more care.
Another initiative would boost nursing home staffing and oversight, which the White House has said is needed in response to the roughly 200,000 covid deaths at such facilities. It would require new minimum staffing levels, reducing the use of shared rooms and crack down on the poorest-performing nursing homes.
In the hours before Biden's speech, the White House sent out several fact sheets, highlighting various parts of Biden's agenda and how they would benefit different communities, including Black Americans, rural communities, seniors and people with disabilities.
Also central to Biden's agenda is the covid pandemic, as more Americans have grown frustrated with mask mandates, school closures and other restrictions. One aide said before the speech that Biden would discuss how the country could "move forward safely."
Last week the administration significantly loosened its recommendations on when to require covid protections like masks and social distancing, an effort to offer a fresh path to normalcy. Under the new guidelines about 70 percent of the country does not need to wear masks, Biden health officials said. Those rules came after most U.S. states had already dropped most restrictions.
The White House covid team planned to release a "new road map" for the next phase of the pandemic after Biden's speech.
The country is still feeling the impact of the pandemic, with a seven-day average of more 2,000 deaths a day. Nearly a million Americans have died from covid, according to a Washington Post tracker.
But infections have fallen significantly since January, when the omicron variant was spreading rapidly.
And progress against the pandemic will be apparent from the expected crowd in the chamber. Unlike during Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress last April, this time all members of Congress were invited.
But some pandemic restrictions remained: Lawmakers were not allowed to bring guests, and each had to take a coronavirus test before attending. But a rule that they had to wear masks was lifted days before the speech.
Last year, roughly 200 officials were invited to be in the audience that was usually closer to 1,500. All were asked to wear masks.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was set to deliver the Republican response after Biden spoke Tuesday night, and was expected to criticize Biden's coronavirus response and his handling of the economy.
Republican leaders, including Reynolds, have sought to draw a contrast with Democrats on pandemic restrictions, as they moved quickly to remove mask mandates and other virus-related rules.
"I am thrilled the American people will hear directly from Governor Reynolds," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement announcing Reynolds' rebuttal. "The president and his team should take notes."
The opposition party typically does offer a rebuttal to the president's address, but in a bit of departure from established norms, on Tuesday night several factions of the Democratic Party were also set to deliver responses, a development that may complicate Biden's unity theme.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was scheduled to respond to Biden's speech on behalf of the Working Families Party, a progressive group. Tlaib was expected to call on Democrats to move forward on passing Biden's expansive social spending agenda, formerly known as the Build Back Better plan.
Tlaib planned to argue that "Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats are standing in the way of Biden's agenda," but did not intend to call out any members of Congress by name, according to a person familiar with the remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss them in advance.
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, was set give remarks on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus, which an aide said will be a supportive speech about Biden's agenda with a focus on its impact for Black Americans.
And Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., planned to deliver a response on behalf of Democratic centrists, who have sometimes clashed with the other two groups.
