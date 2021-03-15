The Federal Emergency Management Agency will use a Dallas convention center as a temporary shelter for thousands of migrant teen boys, an emergency measure the Biden administration is taking to alleviate extreme overcrowding at border facilities in South Texas, according to two Homeland Security officials with knowledge of the plans.
The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas will house boys ages 15 to 17 to free up space inside Border Patrol detention cells that are holding record numbers of unaccompanied teens and children in deteriorating conditions, according to the officials.
The Biden administration mobilized FEMA on Saturday to help cope with a deepening crisis along the Mexico border, where the number of families and minors arriving without their parents has soared since the president took office.
The Dallas convention center is available for use for the next 90 days and has space for about 2,300 teens, according to one official with knowledge of the plans, which was first reported Monday by the Associated Press.
The Biden administration is holding more than 4,200 teens and children in bare-bones detention cells along the border designed as short-term holding cells for adults. By law Health and Human Services should take custody of the youth within 72 hours, but the average amount of time the teens and children have been held in the cells is now 120 hours, according to the latest statistics.
Lawyers who spoke with the teens and children at a tent facility run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Donna, Texas, last week said many of the minors were emotionally distraught and had been unable to shower for days.
Another temporary overflow facility is also opening this week in Midland, Texas, at the site of a former camp for oil field workers, two officials said. That site can house approximately 700 minors, said one official, who, like others, was not authorized to discuss the plans with reporters.
The refugee office of HHS is responsible for caring for the minors while identifying a family member, relative or another vetted sponsor who can assume custody. The process typically takes 30 days or more, and the HHS shelters are at nearly 100 capacity with about 8,500 teens and children in government care.
