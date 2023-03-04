As postseason debuts go, this one wasn't too shabby.

Playing in the boys basketball state tournament for the first time in school history, Academy for Technology and the Classics made the most of it with a 53-41 win on Saturday afternoon against visiting Tatum in the opening round of the Class 2A field.

To accommodate the crowd, ATC officials agreed earlier in the week to play the game at Santa Fe High's Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. For one member of the Phoenix, it felt just like home — because it basically is.