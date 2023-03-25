Tim Endy strikes a ball Wednesday during a Santa Fe Pickleball Club round-robin event at Fort Marcy Park. A pickleball complex at the park is among the projects in the city in line for capital outlay funding.
It wasn’t that long ago that, as the president of the Santa Fe Pickleball Club, she had a membership small enough that she could easily find the space to accommodate her fellow ball-and-paddle enthusiasts.
These days she has a membership that has nearly tripled in size the last few years, blossoming from a healthy 250 at the turn of the pandemic to nearly 700 as of St. Patrick’s Day. It makes finding a landing spot that much more difficult for her growing numbers.
What it really does is speak to the rapid growth of pickleball, an activity that has burst onto the national scene the last half decade and become America’s fastest growing sport. On Friday, New York City got into the act and announced plans to open a 14-court pickleball venue in the heart of Central Park.
It will be open to the public from April to October with hourly reservations costing anywhere from $80 to $120 an hour.
Santa Fe has done its own expansion projects, converting Fort Marcy’s tennis courts a couple years ago with plans to double the venue’s size in the coming months. Lawton hopes to have as many as 30 full-time courts devoted exclusively to pickleball in the near future, a number that would sufficiently meet the city’s current demand.
“Considering where we were just a couple of years ago, I’d sway we’re happy with where it’s going,” she said this week. “Of course, the more courts we get in the future, the better.”
The upgrades to Fort Marcy’s facility gives the city a central hub for the sport, one that is challenging tennis in the same way snowboarding did to traditional skiing a quarter century ago.
“I’d say that’s actually the perfect analogy,” Lawton said. “It’s the tennis players and us, and we have the same general interests. They’re just different sports is all. Ours is more social where theirs is more serious. I guess, yes, you could say it’s kind of a turf war.”
The city seems to side with pickleball, having converted a number of traditional tennis courts to accommodate pickleball. The latter can fit four separate playing surfaces onto a single tennis court, thus maximizing space but changing the vibe of the entire area.
Tennis is generally played in silence, the distinct sound of the felt ball springing off a racket often the only thing you ever year. What a Buffalo Bills tailgate is to the 16th green at Augusta, pickleball is to tennis.
The twonking sound of a pickleball paddle smacking the hard plastic ball has become the sport’s acoustic calling card. It has led to national headlines in recent months, such as a recent CNN story that chronicled a homeowner who was forced to move because of the constant noise emanating from an adjacent pickleball facility.
While those types of things will continue to be an issue moving forward, there’s no denying pickleball’s appeal is more than winning and losing — and more than recent headlines that show some of sports’ most prominent athletes investing in professional teams and leagues across the country.
“What draws people to our sport is clearly the social aspect of it,” said Brandon Mackie, co-founder of the national website pickleheads.com. “What’s bringing players to us is the nature of how we play. You see people having barbecues and standing around talking and laughing while games are going on whereas tennis it’s always quiet.”
That the games move faster and the smaller dimensions appeal to players who don’t have the mobility required on a tennis court, it is, as Mackie said, a “no-brainer” to explain pickleball’s rapid growth.
It’s gotten to the point where Lawton’s club is planning additional ‘newbie’ clinics for folks around Santa Fe who are interested in learning the basics of the sport. Historically they’ve been once a month. Her club may soon add a second clinic to keep up with demand.
That’s all music to the ears of Mackie, whose site tracks the key statistics related to the sport, including the number of courts available in each city. His research shows 14% of Americans have tried the sport at least once and roughly 8.5 million play at least eight times a year.
Mackie said the average age for pickleball players dropped below 40 for the first time ever in 2022, and the most popular place for its growth is in the Sun Belt states of the deep south.
“Obviously a big factor is the weather and ability to play year-round,” he said. “But we are growing, no doubt.”
All of which leads back to Lawton and the Santa Fe Pickleball Club. They’re always looking for new members and more avenues to expand their game.