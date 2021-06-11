Deborah Reano, from Santo Domingo Pueblo, lays down one of her necklaces under the portal at the at the Palace of the Governors. Reano is continuing the tradition of jewelry making that her mother and father instilled in her and was taught to make heishi style necklaces at age 12. Friday marked the return of Native American artists to the portal after the pandemic forced the artists to abandon the area in March 2020.
Ashkia Trujillo, who is half Diné and half Pueblo from Ohkay Owingeh, performs a traditional warrior dance to ask for protection both people and mother earth at the Plaza on Friday afternoon.
Maya Quintana, a Zia Pueblo silversmith who serves as vice chairwoman of the Portal Committee, helps Tatyana Lantz choose the right ring under the portal at the Palace of the Governors on Friday afternoon.
