During the 200th anniversary of El Santuario de Chimayó in 2016, the pilgrimage of the faithful packed Juan Median Road on Good Friday. On the day before Good Friday in 2020, with the pilgrimage canceled due to COVID-19, Juan Median Road is empty, and people are being urged by government and religious leaders to observe the holidays at home.
Amid COVID-19, a road less traveled
- James Carson
James Carson
