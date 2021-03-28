The authorities are searching for two teenage girls who were abducted at a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs and New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert for Zuriah Castillo, 14, and Jaylynn Miller, 16, on Saturday night.
According to the alert, the teens were abducted by Andres Pinto, 37, of Albuquerque, and are believed to be traveling in a 1991 Cadillac Deville bearing New Mexico license plate of 514-WML. Authorities said Pinto has ties to Gallup.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 199 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black jeans, converse shoes, and a silver necklace.
Zuriah is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has shoulder length, bleach blond dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and black jeans.
Jaylynn is 5 feet tall, weighs 112 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair that is dyed red and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, black jeans and Vans shoes.
Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the girls' whereabouts to call 911 or the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-346-2868.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.