WASHINGTON — Harry M. Reid’s phone has been ringing a lot lately, with calls from interest groups, friends and potential candidates themselves, all craving one thing: an ambassadorship. The former Senate majority leader then picks up the phone and dials Steve Ricchetti, one of President Joe Biden’s top advisers, who for months has been fielding requests for plum positions.
“There’s very few political jobs that bring the dignity of being an ambassador for the United States to a country. It’s a very prestigious position,” Reid said. But he suggested the would-be envoys shouldn’t hold their breath: “I think with the impeachment going on and trying to get the Cabinet filled, I think people should be understanding that things are more important than the ambassadorship right now with the president.”
It is a sweepstakes that comes along every four or eight years — intense jockeying in public and private as the well-heeled and well-connected seek coveted positions that come with lavish housing, a staff of chefs and an expectation that the U.S. envoy will put the digs to use for parties.
With its mix of famous figures and exotic locales, the competition always attracts interest. But it is under more scrutiny than usual this year as Biden stresses his desire to repair international relationships that frayed under Trump, with ambassadors likely to play a key role in that effort.
The only ambassador Biden has named so far is Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to the United Nations, which is a unique post. High-profile names such as Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake and Rahm Emanuel have been mentioned, but it is unclear how seriously the Biden administration is considering them.
Among those who think — or hope — they are under consideration, concern is growing that there has not been more movement from the White House. Many confess that they have not heard from Biden’s top associates, and their angst is compounded by a sense that the Biden team may turn more to career diplomats — and less on wealthy donors — than previous presidents.
“There has not been a conversation with the president at this point about who he would like to name for any ambassadorship roles,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. “That may be tough news to hear for people who are interested in ambassadorship roles, but he has not had a conversation about that.”
Psaki declined to discuss when that might change, noting that President Barack Obama did not start nominating ambassadors until March of his first year in office. By this point in President Donald Trump’s first term, he had announced two country ambassadors, though neither had been confirmed at that point.
While Biden’s transition team carefully mapped out a host of early actions, including Cabinet nominations and executive orders, ambassadorships were considered a lower priority, according to some of those involved.
But jockeying has picked up behind the scenes. Some hopefuls have called Ricchetti directly. Others have been in touch with Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., a top Biden confidant.
