The Lensic and ¡Globalquerque! are working together to present a benefit concert featuring an eclectic line-up of some of New Mexico’s finest musicians. By attending this evening of acoustic performances, you’ll be supporting All Together NM and directly benefit people in New Mexico whose lives have been affected by the devastating 2022 wildfires. This benefit concert features Grammy winner ROBERT MIRABAL, Grammy nominee RAHIM ALHAJ, plus Lara Manzanares, Rob Martinez and Felix Peralta, and Sol Fire Duo. The concert is Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered here.
The organizers may event add a surprise or two to the line-up! 100 percent of proceeds will go to All Together NM and directly benefit people in New Mexico whose lives have been affected by the devastating 2022 wildfires. Support from the All Together NM Fund will go to emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and other critical services.
Unable to attend? Make a Donation to All Together NM. Together, we can make a difference!
ABOUT ALL TOGETHER NM
The All Together NM Fund was established in 2020 by the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations in conjunction with the Governor’s office to help New Mexico respond to and eventually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund has been used to address immediate needs and offer long-term support for the recovery work that continues to lie ahead. The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations coordinate the Fund. Its members include: Albuquerque Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, Los Alamos Community Foundation, New Mexico Foundation, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and Taos Community Foundation. These organizations, in turn, work with the broader philanthropic community across New Mexico and consult with the State of New Mexico to determine the most urgent needs to be addressed though grantmaking from the All Together NM Fund.