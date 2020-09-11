Una noche at the beginning of summer, Canutito was sitting en la cocina. Grama Cuca had made una cena muy deliciosa for dinner pero somehow Canutito wasn’t interested en la comida; no tenía apetito. He didn’t want to eat ni la carne ni las papas and not even un pedazo de pan. He just turned his meat, potatoes and bread around con su tenedor. Least of all, Canutito didn’t want to eat las cinco avas que Grama Cuca had put en su plato.
“Ándale, m’hijo,” Grama Cuca prodded al muchachito. “Cómete tu comida; there are muchos niños all over the world que no tienen nada que comer.”
“Why don’t you send them this food, grama?” Canutito said petulantly.
Grama Cuca looked at Canutito con mucha sorpresa; she had never heard him responder tan mal. He sounded exactamente como un spoiled brat.
Canutito tried to push away su plato, pero Grama Cuca put it back adelante de él and she insisted: “At least cómete tus five horse beans, m’hijo.”
“Let’s just give them a los caballos,” Canutito said y luego he asked her: “¿Por qué les llaman ‘horse beans,’ grama? Hacen sound so unappetizing.”
Grama Cuca felt his forehead porque ella estaba cierta que el muchachito tenía calentura. He must have had a fever porque it wasn’t like him to be tan mohino. He put his head down arriba de la mesa y cerró los ojos, todo irritated.
Just then Grampo Caralampio came in de afuera. He took off su cotón and said: “It looks como que vamos a tener una thunderstorm esta noche.” Entonces grampo preguntó: “¿Qué pasa con el muchito, Cuca?”
Grama Cuca turned to Canutito and she said: “At least cómete tus cinco avas otherwise God might get mad.”
Canutito looked at grama con sorpresa and he ate dos avas reluctantly. Somehow el sabor de las horse beans didn’t agree con su estómago. Even thought que su grama le dijo que God might get mad, Canutito left tres avas en su plato. He got up de la mesa and he staggered over pa’l cuarto de dormir. Outside, comenzó a caer agua. Canutito lay down escuchando la lluvia cayendo outside.
Esa noche, grampo and grama estaban en la cocina listened to the rain falling. De repente hubo un bolt of lightning y un thunderclap. Both la centella y el trueno frightened Grama Cuca. She said to grampo, “Let me go take a peek en el cuarto de dormir just to make sure que el Canutito no tenga miedo. Todo este thunderstorm might have scared him.
Grama Cuca started going down the hall and halfway down por el pasillo, pegaron muchos truenos y todo el cuarto se iluminó con las centellas flashing all over the place. Grama was frightened de manera que ella pensó que Canutito must have been very terrified por la tempestad.
When Grama Cuca opened la puerta del cuarto de dormir she found Canutito sentão en la cama con una expresión de disgust en la cara. He looked at her and said, “¡Dios está haciendo un big ol’ fuss just over las tres avas que I left en el plato!”
Grama Cuca smiled at Canutito’s manera de explicar the thunderstorm …
