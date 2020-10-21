A report of an aggravated assault sparked a SWAT situation Wednesday night near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Paseo de Peralta.
Officers responded just after 5 p.m to the 600 block of Cortez Street, said Paul Joye, deputy chief of the Santa Fe Police Department.
No one had been arrested as of 9 p.m., police said.
The department issued an alert on its Facebook page asking people to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
