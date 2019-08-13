I agree with Nick Streit’s recent My View (“We need more wild and scenic rivers,” Aug. 11) on expanding the Wild and Scenic Rivers designation to the Gila and San Francisco rivers. I also support restoring public access for fishing and recreation purposes on the Pecos. A recent drive from Pecos to Cowles on N.M. 63 reveals large stretches of prime fishing spots fenced off from public access. Privatization of natural resources is inherently unjust.
Patrick Delaney
Eldorado
Mindful at market
Thoughts on the Indian Market, Pueblo resistance and liberation:
• Most Indian Market artists are not rich. This is their livelihood.
• The time and effort involved to create the quality and authenticity of the market goods must be respected.
• Every inch of the land we are standing on here was stolen from the Native peoples by brutal colonial powers.
• Native Americans suffered numerous atrocities at the hands of the colonial conquerors.
• Native Americans not only are dealing with intergenerational trauma from the events of the past but also are still under attack today by interlopers in the form of corporate destruction of natural resources, the current legal system and governmental agencies.
Let’s be mindful of the events of the past that have taken place here and honor the history of indigenous peoples, and support them in their current struggles against continued oppression.
Linda Fertal
Santa Fe
Rescued from a dog
I want to thank a gentleman in a white truck (we didn’t get his name) who rescued my neighbor and I from two vicious and aggressive dogs on Paseo de Los Pueblos on our morning walk on a recent Friday. These dogs came running from La Avenida de San Marcos, barking and growling. When they spotted us, they started running toward us in a threatening manner. A man in a white truck drove up next to us, stopped and told us to get into his truck. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t driven by.
It was a very frightening situation. When we were safe at home, my neighbor made a call to Santa Fe animal control to report the situation. The female dispatcher did not take our call seriously. Wasn’t this the right call to make, to animal control? We have no idea who owns these dogs.
P. Griego
Santa Fe
Driving U.S. into ditch
It’s pretty clear that neither guilt nor shame nor the law will stop President Donald Trump from dismantling our government, one agency at a time, and driving our economy into a ditch with tariffs. The master of misery keeps the Democrats off balance by using racist taunts, outrageous tweets and fake claims of competence. Democrats should quit taking the bait from Trump and, instead, ask him for his plans and policies to address the country’s pressing issues such as health care, infrastructure and climate change. Then, there are the hundreds of children that must be rescued. Impeach Trump now.
Lorenzo Atencio
Española