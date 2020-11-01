In brief
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus
President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the FBI should stop investigating an incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, which led Democrats to cancel an event there.
The president’s tweet came hours after the FBI confirmed that it was “aware of the incident and investigating.”
On Sunday night, Trump retweeted a screenshot of the FBI statement, adding: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”
In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickups — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus Friday, at times boxing it in, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickups can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.
Tropical Storm Eta Forms, Tying 15-year-old record for most active season
Tropical Storm Eta, the 28th named storm of a fiercely active hurricane season, churned over the Caribbean on Sunday, gaining strength as it headed west toward Central America, the National Hurricane Center said. Meteorologists expected that the storm would strengthen to a hurricane by Sunday night and that it would reach the coast of Central America by early Tuesday. It was forecast to make landfall along the Nicaragua coast as a strong Category 2 hurricane. With Eta, the season tied the record for the most Gulf storms with 2005, when Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma battered the coast.
Powerful typhoon Spares Philippine Capital; at least 10 dead in nearby region
The Philippines was braced for the worst. When Typhoon Goni made landfall in the country Sunday morning, with sustained winds of 135 mph, it ranked as the most powerful storm to hit the Southeast Asian nation in years. Manila looked to be squarely in the typhoon’s path. Roughly 1.5 million families in the city live in shacks and shantytowns. But by day’s end, Goni appeared to have largely bypassed the capital, with no fatalities reported there. At least 10 people were confirmed to have died from the typhoon in the Bicol region southeast of the capital, according to regional authorities.
7 Pro-Democracy Politicians Arrested in Hong Kong
Police arrested seven pro-democracy politicians Sunday over a heated meeting in May, when the Hong Kong legislature’s chambers were filled with protest over a battle for control over a key committee. The arrests come as the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing have carried out an effort to clamp down on dissent. The politicians arrested Sunday were involved in disputes over the control of a committee in the city’s Legislative Council. A pro-democracy lawmaker had for months stalled debate on several bills, infuriating the establishment camp and drawing condemnation from the government and Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong.
Deadly Taliban Attack Probably Used Drone
A Taliban attack, most likely carried out by a drone, killed at least four security officers in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, according to senior and local Afghan officials, representing what could be the group’s first publicly known use of the method in the 19-year war. The strike targeted the governor’s compound in Kunduz, a province that has seen heavy fighting in recent months despite peace talks between Taliban and Afghan government negotiators. “When the Kunduz governor bodyguards were playing volleyball in the governor’s guesthouse, the explosion took place among them,” said Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani, a member of Kunduz’s provincial council.
In San Francisco, Virus Is Contained but Schools Are Still Closed
As a third wave of coronavirus infections has begun to take off across much of the country, San Francisco has been a bright spot. After experiencing a surge of cases over the summer, the city has tamped down infections to near their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Restaurants, movie theaters and museums are open at 25% of capacity. One crucial part of the city, however, remains firmly closed: the public schools. Even as private and parochial schools have begun to reopen their doors, the school district has not set a timeline for resuming in-person instruction.
'Atlantic' retracts story by reporter long ago accused of plagiarism
The Atlantic on Sunday took the extraordinary step of retracting an article by Ruth Shalit Barrett, who was a rising young political reporter in the 1990s when accusations of plagiarism derailed her career as an associate editor at The New Republic. “We cannot attest to the trustworthiness and credibility of the author, and therefore we cannot attest to the veracity of the article,” The Atlantic said in an editor’s note. The buzzy article chronicles a world of wealthy parents in the Connecticut suburbs obsessed with prodding their children into niche sports like fencing, crew and squash in hopes of getting them into Ivy League schools.
