Thieves swarm luxury malls, driving retail crime to $100 billion
It took just minutes for more than 20 thieves, clad in hoods and masks, to swarm the Nordstrom store in the Westfield Topanga shopping center and make off with $300,000 of handbags and other luxury items. A security guard was blasted in the face with bear spray, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which dubbed it a "flash rob."
It came just days after at least 30 suspects stole more than $400,000 in merchandise from an Yves Saint Laurent store at a mall in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale and yet another incident when a gang nabbed armloads of Gucci bags from a Bloomingdale's in Westfield Century City mall.
Fittingly for the Los Angeles area, the daylight raids captured on surveillance cameras and cellphones have gone viral - played repeatedly across social media and local television, and now forcing Gov Gavin Newsom to take action. This week he awarded $267 million in grants to 55 local agencies to combat the crimes, with money slated for better surveillance technology and also to target criminals in blitz operations across the state.
California isn't alone in dealing with a surge in retail theft. The National Retail Federation estimates the cost of "shrink" and other inventory losses has climbed to almost $100 billion a year, ranging from small-time pilfering to Mafia-type cargo heists.
Son of Sinaloa cartel leader 'El Chapo' extradited to U.S.
MEXICO CITY — Mexico extradited Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, to the United States on Friday to face drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
“This action is the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations,” Garland said.
Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López, alias “the Mouse,” in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state, the cartel’s namesake. The military-style raid left 30 people dead.
European countries to keep some missile sanctions on Iran
BERLIN — In a gesture of frustration with Iran’s flagrant breach of its commitments to limit nuclear enrichment under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Britain, France and Germany have said they would retain ballistic missile and nuclear proliferation-related sanctions on Iran that were set to expire in mid-October.
Under the terms of the original deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, some United Nations sanctions were to be lifted Oct. 18 as part of a sunset clause that would allow Iran to import and export ballistic missiles, including missiles and drones with a range of 186 miles or more.
The European action on Thursday is in part symbolic, because it will not prevent the expiration of the U.N. sanctions, meaning the path will be clear for Russia to buy Iranian missiles — it already buys the country’s drones — for its war against Ukraine.
TikTok rankles employees with return-to-office tracking tools
TikTok employees in the United States expressed frustration and dismay this week after the company introduced a tool for tracking office attendance and threatened disciplinary action for failing to comply with new in-person mandates, in an unusual effort to get workers back into the office with custom data-collection technology.
Employees at TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, received notices this week about the new tool, an app called MyRTO. The app, which is built into the company’s internal software, monitors badge swipes and asks employees to explain “deviations” — absences on days they are meant to be in the office — according to emails and screenshots shared with The New York Times.
A dashboard with the data is visible to employees, their supervisors and human resource staff members.