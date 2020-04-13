In brief
Voters reject Trump's pick in chaotic Wisconsin court race
MADISON, Wis. — A liberal challenger on Monday ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Donald Trump, overcoming a successful push by Republicans to forge ahead with last week's election even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Biden also emerged victorious, as expected, in the state's Democratic presidential primary. Biden’s easy victory became academic when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out, one day after Wisconsin held in-person voting.
But the absentee-ballot-fueled victory by liberal Supreme Court candidate Jill Karofsky was a huge win for Democrats. It reduced conservative control of the court to 4-3, giving liberals a chance to take control in 2023.
Karofsky will now be on the court when the Republican-controlled Legislature tackles redistricting next year, a fight many expect to be decided by the state Supreme Court.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear cases by phone, allow remote audio access
The Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear arguments by telephone over six days in May. In a major break with tradition, the court said it would for the first time allow live remote access to audio of the arguments.
Among the cases the justices will hear are three about subpoenas from prosecutors and Congress seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records.
Although the release referred only to access by the news media, a court spokeswoman said the audio feed would also be available to the public. The remaining arguments will be rescheduled for the court’s next term, which begins in October.
British PM's praise for health service could boost its cause
LONDON — His skin pale and his eyes hooded after a week in the hospital with the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked into the camera and paid tribute to the two nurses who never left his bedside for 48 hours, a time when his fight to survive "could have gone either way.″
Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal, he said, embodied the caring and sacrifice of National Health Service staff on the front lines of the pandemic, which has already killed 11,329 people in Britain.
“The reason, in the end, my body did start to get enough oxygen was because, for every second of the night, they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed,” he said in an address to the nation Sunday. “So that is also how I know, that across this country, 24 hours a day, for every second, for every hour, there are hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis.’’
Johnson's statement could mean the NHS has a powerful new advocate as it seeks to reverse a decade of austerity that has left Britain's doctors and nurses struggling to treat the flood of coronavirus patients with inadequate supplies of protective gear. At least 19 NHS workers have died in the outbreak.
Millions of children are at risk for measles as coronavirus fears halt vaccines
More than 100 million children could be at risk for measles because countries around the world are suspending national immunization programs to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, international public health leaders warned Monday.
So far, 24 low- and middle-income countries, including Mexico, Nigeria and Cambodia, have paused or postponed such programs, according to the Measles and Rubella Initiative, a consortium whose members include UNICEF, the American Red Cross, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, measles was already making a resurgence in some places.
Israeli election rivals seek deadline extension to form unity government
With the negotiations over a unity government in Israel at a critical juncture, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, asked the country’s president to extend the deadline to form a joint coalition to midnight Wednesday.
The two sides, hampered by discord and acrimony in their discussions over a power-sharing deal, had been unable to reach an agreement before a deadline passed at midnight Monday.
The president, Reuven Rivlin, acceded to the extension request on the understanding the two sides were close to an agreement, according to a statement early Tuesday morning from his office.
Venezuela’s Maduro, used to crises, faces his toughest one yet
Only a month ago, President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela seemed to be consolidating his autocratic rule.
Then, suddenly, a global pandemic shut down what’s left of the economy, the collapse of global oil prices wiped out Venezuela’s main remaining economic lifeline and the United States mounted a determined, new effort to oust Maduro.
Long a skilled political fighter, and survivor, the Venezuelan leader now confronts one of the most complex crises of a seven-year rule that has been filled with them. At stake are the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in South America’s poorest nation, who face a seventh consecutive year of economic calamity.
New Mexican wire services
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.