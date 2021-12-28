April 12, 2021:
Texans and other tourists now have another reason to visit: New Mexico legalized recreational marijuana. A new legislation is scheduled to allow for fully operational cannabis business in April 2022, representing a progressive move in state politics. New Mexico is set to join the ranks of other states such as Colorado, Arizona and California. As those states saw economic growth in local industries following legalization, New Mexico is projected to as well. Such change will hopefully allow for a reevaluation of New Mexico's spiritual nature, too. Perhaps the land of enchantment can become a bit more enchanting.
— Ben Timm
May 21, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, following her hit single “Driver’s License,” which was released in Jan. 2021. The album is filled with breakup songs and feelings of melancholy, hurt, and despair. Sour later debuted No.1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart where it remained for a total of five weeks, making it the longest-lasting number one album by a female artist in 2021. With all the very relatable tracks, Sour became the album of the summer. According to The New York Times, it had 295,000 sales in the United States by the end of May, making it the second-highest streaming total this year. Her music was so impactful to teens she later received the American Artists Award for New Artist of the Year. The 18-year-old pop star is becoming increasingly more recognized and her fandom is constantly growing. Sour is an album to remember, and for those who have yet to give it a listen, it is definitely a must.
— Stephany Zambrano
Nov. 5 2021
2021 became the year of the return to live music through the pandemic. For artists from Harry Styles to BTS, it was the first time seeing their fans in real life in two years. However, with all the celebration also came grief for others. Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival resulted in tragedy in November. The crowd, with 50,000 people, rushed forward after Scott appeared, crushing each other with impact. Ten victims ranging from 9 to 27 years old sadly died while others were injured. The singer faced major backlash when he continued to perform even after paramedics showed up and the crowd begged him to stop. Whether it be good or tragic, the return of live music yielded many emotions and is a major event to occur this year.
— Stephany Zambrano
