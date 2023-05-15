spotlight A perfect time for getting back to shredding A perfect time for getting back to shredding Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ian Rundell, of Alpine, Texas, skates at the Martha F. Ramirez Skateboard Park on Monday. Rundell hasn’t skated in 15 years and is now trying to take it up again. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ian Rundell, of Alpine, Texas, skates at the Martha F. Ramirez Skateboard Park on Monday. Rundell hasn’t skated in 15 years and is now trying to take it up again. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoater who died in Rio Grande near Taos identified as film producerInstagram post threatened shootings at New Mexico schoolsSeven years later, private investigator still looking for missing Taos womanThornburg CEO resigns as lawsuit heads to trialPolice shoot man on Calle Ojo Feliz, say he refused to put down gunDecoding old Santa FeNeighbors want answers after police say they shot suicidal manCounty road project to restrict Richards Ave. for 60 daysHolocaust survivor and new Santa Fe resident, 97, shares story of survivalLet Trump peddle his lies from sea to shining sea Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Regrets but no charges yet in Lotaburger homicide case Building Santa Fe The question of wells is a deep and controversial subject Phill Casaus At graduation time, it's time for teachers to do the moonwalk Ringside Seat Let Trump peddle his lies from sea to shining sea