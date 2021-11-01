Concha Garcia Allen of Santa Fe, an Aztec dancer with the group Danza Tonantzin de Analco, performs the ancestros dance for spectators Monday during a Día de los Muertos event at the Southside Branch Library. The two-day celebration of the holiday lasts through today.
A Day of the Dead, and of dancing
- Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
-
-
