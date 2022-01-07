Empty Stocking Fund donors list
|Donors
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Linda Adams and Cherly Perre
|Raymond and Gloria Ahlgrim
|Fred and Phyllis Altenhaus
|Keith K. Anderson and Barbara G. Lenssen
|Maggie K. and Christian T. Andersson
|Edward Angus
|Dr. Loretta Armer
|Kathy Adelsheim and Laurel Awishus
|Cynthia Baughman
|Elizabeth Bear
|JoAnn Bethel
|Dorsey Bethune
|Alix Bjorklund
|Bruce and Mary Black
|David and Karen Blazosky
|Charles Aldrich and Susan Bloch
|Diane and David Bricker
|James and Kathleen Brown
|The Bull Ring
|Margaret Caffey
|Tom and Judy Carr
|Catholic Daughters of America Court Santa Maria De La Paz #2394
|Patricia Celebcigil
|Chris Chavez
|Jack Clifford and Fran Talley
|Peter Clout and Marlene Jackson
|Janet Clow and David Cunningham
|Roxanne and Andrew Connan
|Laura Corbin - in memory of Katherine Carter
|Covington Family Fund
|Mary Daggett and Vicente Archuleta
|William Derbyshire - in memory of Veronica Reed
|Constance Deschmaps - in honor of my grandsons Tom Leonard, Russ Leonard and Egan Deschamps
|Paula and Neal Devitt
|Enterprise Bank & Trust Foundation & Tony Ornelas
|Elise & Matt Fagan
|Laurie Farber-Condon
|Steve and Anne Farber - in memory of John Silver
|Dwight and Dorothy Finkel
|Judith Gabriele and Vinnie Kelley - in memory of Mark Kelley
|Frank and Maria Gallegos
|Joe and Debra Garcia
|Cheryl Gardopee
|Zoe Gayl
|Gino's Gym - in memory of Angie Brazil
|Gilbert and Maria Gonzales
|Henry and Silvia Gonzales
|Laird Graeser and Jonelle Maison
|Gerald and Diane Gulseth
|Margie Hall
|Robert Harris and MaryJo Lane
|David Hawkanson
|Hal Logsdon and Gordon Hawthorne
|Bernhard Holzapfel
|Shirley Huber
|Pamela Hyde
|Ideation, Inc.
|Stephen and Claudia Inoue
|Julia Johnson
|Mary and Robert Johnston
|Eileen Joyce
|Norm Kaczmarek - in memory of Mary Kaczmarek
|Anne and Mark Keller
|Chris and Jim Kemper
|David King
|Steve Kopelman - in memory of Laura Taffany
|La Mesa of Santa Fe
|Elena Lamb
|Gayle Langford
|Bruce E. and Mary Anne Larsen
|Stella Lavadie - in Honor of 100th Birthday
|Don and Allison Lemons
|Gael Levings
|Nikki and Kathy Longinaker
|Nathalie Love
|Kim and Michael Lynch
|Mary Malkmus
|Dino Martinez
|John and Kathleen McCarthy
|Margaret McCown
|Meehan Family Fund - Marsha and James Meehan
|Montoya Family - in memory of Vicky Sena and Louis Valerio
|Ms. Nicoletta Munroe
|Joan Murphy
|Nancy Ann Mellen Foundation
|Joan Lombardi and Lee J. Nash
|Katherine Nelson and Jerry Lee
|Judy and Jim Nelson-Moore
|Mary Neparko
|Diane and Evan Noveroske
|Billy and June Parker
|Alice Pasqualetti
|Jon K. Peck and Adair L. Waldenberg
|Gerry Perrin
|Lynn Pickard
|Bernadette Pogue - in loving memory of Ed Pogue
|Margaret Powers
|Mark and Doris Prokop
|Jennifer Pruett and Kennan Girdner
|Retired Book Club - in memory of Marlys White
|Russ and Mary Roberts
|Yvonne and James Rogers
|Jose and Susan Jean Rojas
|Kristin Rowley
|Christine E. and R. G. Russell
|Mary Anne and Allen Sanborn
|Pamela Saunders-Albin
|Tony and Sarah Sawtell
|Karen Schmidt
|Kathi & Gene Schofield
|Jack and Peggy Seigel
|John Shaffer
|Betsy and Tom Shillinglaw
|Ken and Martha Simonsen
|John and Roberta Simpson
|Sarah Sisk
|Smidinger Trust
|Leslie K. Smith
|Thomas and Hendrika Spier
|Linda Stanford
|Bob and Debbie Stone
|Patricia and Michael Sullivan
|Rich and Janie Thelin
|Linda and Jeromuir Trujillo
|Jerri Udelson
|Andrew Ungerleider and Dhari Gray
|Joseph Valdes and Bernadette Pesenti-Valdes
|Todd Van Dyke
|Frederick Vigil
|Bob and Mary Lee Virden
|Lynn Walters
|Bill & Aria White - in memory of Glenn Martin
|Rollin & Cheryl Whitman
|Jody and Rob Wilson
|Yaritza M
|Allen Ogard
|Ann MacVicar - in memory of Mary Dale Gordon
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Astrid and Peter Fieger
|Bill and Louise Haas
|Brian Goldbeck & Naraa Shirendev
|Byron Gross and Ricky Tovim
|Cynthia
|Dawn Wright
|Diane Addis and Adam Latham
|Dorothy Patinka
|Earl Potter
|Erin Currier
|Georgellen Burnett
|Gloria Kratz and David Gratson
|Hilary and Byron Gangnes
|Jacqueline Jadrnak
|Jerry Zollars
|Joan Conrow
|Mammel Family Foundation
|Michael Melody and Bonnie Binkert
|Nance & Ramon Jose Lopez
|Nancy and George Yankura
|Oneida Brooks and Bradley Gummersall
|Pam and Bo Howard
|Rosalind Doherty
|Sanjiv and Sujatha Doreswamy
|Shankha and Deirdre Mitra
|Stan and Mary Lou Cooper
|Thomas Hall
|Tori Warner Shepard in memory of David Shepard
|Valerie Frost
|William and Elaine Clelland
|Chuck and Roberta Adams
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Orlando and Michelle Archuleta
|Margaret Armstrong
|Marilyn Bennett
|Gay Block & Billie Parker
|Bob and Connie Bright
|Leslie & Brad Burnside
|Joseph & Robin Carlson
|Amy Wohlert and Joseph Cecchi
|Tony Mathy and Cordelia Crane - In memory of Marissa Mathy Zvaifler
|George and Christy Croshaw
|Shirley Cruse
|Cathryn
|Margaret Detwiler - In honor of Nancy Hite
|Chris & Nancy Deyo
|Lawrence Logan and Linda Donnels
|Virginia Dunlap & Steve Oszaczky
|Brenda Edelson
|Brian Braa & Andy Eiseman
|Yolanda and Abram Eisenstein
|Janet and Jim Elder
|Enterprise Bank & Trust
|Betty G Farrell
|Laraine Ferguson - In memory of Grandpa Ferguson
|Barbara Fix - In memory of Rudy Sena and Greg Marshall
|Dylan & Alexis Fuge
|J. E. Gallegos
|Peter C. and Ann E. Garcia
|Amy Gitnick - In honor of Lorna Sykes
|Robert A. Glick and Jacquelyn M. Helin
|Anne Wheelock Gonzales - In memory of Ernesto R. Gonzales
|Elizabeth Gutierrez & Richard Schoegler
|Ernie and Laura Gutierrez
|P. Shannon Gutierrez
|Sarah Hayes
|Sheela Hewitt
|Hill Associates
|Hoffmann-Bravy Charitable Foundation
|Roger & Meredith Hutson
|Christa & Rich Irell
|Brenda & Michael Jerome
|Betsy & Tom Jones
|Judy Jones
|Dorothy and Plato Karayanis
|Jacinta Hart Kehoe
|George and Bonnie Kopp
|Nancy Kurnath
|Carolyn Lamb and Steve Reed
|Ann Lawrence
|M. Diane Le Zotte
|Tim and Marcia Lenihan
|Paula Lozar
|Allen & Tina Ludutsky-Taylor
|Helene Madonick and Laura Einstein
|Ron and Joy Mandelbaum
|Nancy and Gary Maner
|Geoffrey & Janet Marshall
|Matthew Mawby & Elizabeth Caldwell
|Jon McDonald
|William and Lois Mee - On behalf of Agua Fria Village
|Tim & Dotti Merrigan
|Chris & Celina Meyer
|Ralph L. and Esther H. Milnes
|Susy Moesch
|David T. Morice
|Beverly & Mike Morris
|Carol Ann Mullaney
|Cheryl and Kelley Nace
|Roger & Connie Nelson
|Jayne and Ed Nordstrom
|Candy & Frank Norris
|Karan and Bob Novak
|Malcolm and Josie Ozelton
|Lisa P.
|Douglas Pfliger
|Jeff and Desiree Pitman
|Janey Potts - With gratitude to the Rivera Family
|Lauren & Larry Prescott
|Deborah Quirk
|Karen and Carl Rago
|Karl and Lisa Ray
|Loyd and Connie Reifel
|Jerry Richardson - In memory of John Silver
|Cindy and Bob Rinaldi
|Steve and Elaine Rivera - In memory of brother Carlos and nephew Jarod
|Chet and Theresa Roach - In memory of David Dec
|Ward Russell - In remembrance of Mary Cay Russell
|Casey & Kristin Ryan
|Santa Fe Advisors
|Santa Fe Workshops
|Paula Sass Donnelly
|Seth Schild
|Phil & Laura Sena
|Alan Shapiro
|Brenda Shears & Keith Kintigh
|Denise Shreeve
|Pat and Martha Simons
|Sandra L. Sparks
|Norbert and Betty Sperlich
|Helen C. Stacey
|Susan Stickney - In memory of Cary Stickney
|Dennis and Suzi Strauch
|Richard & Kim Tate
|Sid & Trina Thomas
|Greg Miscikowski & Todd Tierney
|Richard Tyner
|Solveiga Unger
|Ruth & Arnold Valerio
|Bernard and Josephine van der Hoeven
|Bill Varnum
|Joann D. Volinski
|Paul & Andrea Whalen
|Judy and Andy Winnegar
|Gary A Horecka & Thomas Wither
|Carolyn and Aaron Wolf
|Ellis Wright
|Fred & Florence Wright
|Patricia and Nolan Zisman
|Eric Zuckerman and Catherine Hathaway
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Anonymous - In memory of Senta Hoge
|Martha Applegate
|Lynn Atkison
|Joan Brooks Baker and Margeaux Klein, 221 Fund at New Mexico Foundation
|Jane Bates
|Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does, Santa Fe Drove No. 57
|Steve and Adrienne Bing
|Marion R. Blodgett
|KevinBoxStudio
|Margarita Brandes
|Julie Canepa
|Margret Carde and Richard Weinstein
|Ralph Cooley
|Chris Oechsli and Julie Ann Dakin
|Sarah Daly - In loving memory of Bart J. Daly, Sr. by April Adams, Kevin and Sarah Daly
|Jacqueline and David Duchane
|Halley Faust and Eve Cohen
|Walter Futrell
|Robin and James Gavin
|John Gee and Kathy Kronenberg
|Suzanne and Norman George
|Amy Ginnow & Andrée Morin
|The Golden Eye
|Dr. Janis Gonzales
|Stephanie Greene - In loving memory of John A. Mattson
|Matt Brooks
|Susan & Allen Gutheim
|Sara and Dick Haber
|Barbara Harrelson - In memory of Steve Wimmer
|Helen and William Hensley
|Katherine Higgins
|Dr. Leigh Hoppe
|Ann Hosfeld
|Gerard & Janet Iff
|Diane and John Jennings
|Thomas Jensen - In memory of JJ
|Ernestine Jones
|Roger & Diane Joyce
|Scott and Rita Karns
|Daniel & Marian Knowles
|Chelsea Langer
|Dr. Bob & Kim Larsen
|Lucy Lippard
|Jean Marrs
|Melanie McWhorter
|Lynn - In memory of her parents, Larry and Jessie Waterman
|Laura and Andrew Montoya
|Mark & Barbara Mortier
|Mary Louise Nenno
|Jorden Nye
|J. Michael Pearce and Margaret Maya Page
|Jim & Nancy Pierce
|Mary Beth and Paul Pizzoli
|Cecilia Popp and Barak Wolff
|Pamela Quay
|Lucille Quintana - In memory of Peter B. Quintana
|Irene Romero
|Cat Scheibner and Carrie Haag
|Richard T. Hasbrouck and Mary F. Singleton
|Ashley Sipchen and Sean Purtill
|Stephen and Lozen Snyder
|Deborah and Howard Spiegelman
|Joyce Spray and Maria Spray
|Art & Julie Vollmer
|White & Luff Financial, Inc.
|Woods Design Builders - In honor of Brett Bachman and Elisbeth Challener
|Sharon Woods
|Harry Wright
|Mel and Barbara Yost
|Doug and Katie Zang
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Anonymous - In memory of Edmund Alarid
|Anonymous - In memory of Irene "Don't Be A Doofus" Baumgartner
|Eliseo and Olivia Armijo - In memory of our son, Adam Gabriel Armijo
|Lars and Lynn Balck
|Paul Barnes & Vernon James
|Joseph and Lori Baros - In loving memory of Dora Baros
|Bellas Artes Ltd.
|Lisa Moroz and Joy Berkley
|John Boland
|Ted and Jamison Borek
|LaMerle Boyd and Frank Hoback
|John and Suzanne Bremer
|Richard Buffler and Christine Boss
|Stefany G. Burrowes
|Alan Capling
|Kim Caylor - In memory of Kate Pittard, Brenda Steward, and The Caylors (Marie & Jim)
|Philip Crump & Beverley Spears
|Priscilla Dakin & John Daverman
|John and Rosella Dallman - In memory of Luis J. Bernardez, II
|Joa Dattilo and Jane Oakes
|Andrea and Dominic Martinez - In memory of Grandma Anita G. Martinez
|Diane and Peter Doniger
|Stephen and Karen Durkovich
|Jonathan and Louise Fairbank
|Frank and Marcia Falcone
|James Faris
|Feldman Family Charitable Fund
|Jeannie Foust and Dave Kahle
|Gale Family Fund
|Sammy Gallegos
|Dielica Gold
|Amy and Barbara
|Johnny and Rita Griego - In memory of our brother Edward Griego
|Blaine Gutermuth
|Robert and Marian Haight
|David Henkel and Cleo Griffith
|Ray and Dolores Herrera - In memory of Colette Herrera Tiner
|Mark & Christine Hickman
|Jim and Tina Hille
|Steve and Kate Horowitz
|Jo Ellyn Hughes and Debra Hughes
|Beth Kaczmarek
|Erica Kane
|Helen and Warren Kennedy
|John Kennedy and Marcia White
|Doris and Richard Kessler
|Pauline Kielbasa
|Edward and Cynthia Kleiner
|Kathryn Leaken
|Elmer & Judith Leslie
|Stephen Linam & Cassandra Church
|Clarence V. Lithgow - In memory of Dawn Lithgow
|Dora and Edmudo Lucero - En Memoria de Doreen Lucero Burch
|Cindy Simonetti and Jim Lutz
|Kathleen Lyons
|Renee Martinez & Greg Ridgley
|Peter & Emily McCarthy
|Amy McMillan - Santa Fe Word
|Ben and Anna Mae Montano
|Barbara and Thomas Morin
|James Morris and Patricia McGrath Morris
|Mavis and Michael Murphy
|Margaret Norton
|C & J Owens
|Mary Lou and Alex Padilla
|Bradley D. Perkins
|Perro Caliente Pictures, Inc.
|Ann L. Price - In memory of James Price, MD
|Honorable Bill Richardson and Barbara Richardson
|Mike and Jennifer Saladen
|Anne Salzmann and David McDonald
|MaryJoy Ford & Bob Sivinski
|Jo Speer
|Erik and Jo Beth Speyer
|Tom and Carol Stephens
|Eila Stevens
|Martha Stevens
|Karen Stoll - In memory of Brooks Shera
|Trudy Swint
|John Thilsted and Donna Kusewitt
|Deborah and Hubert van Hecke
|Philip Vander Wolk & Susan Loomis
|Edward and Evelyn Velie
|Mary Louise Ward
|Terrell & Hanneke White
|Paul & Jane Wilken
|Robert Williams
|Kristie Zamrazil
|Jesse and MacKenzie Allen
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Gail and Dana Atkins
|Maya and David Aubrey
|Brett Bachman and Elisabeth Challenger
|Donna Bailey
|Christian and Candace Benyei
|Laura Birrell & Tim Plog
|Bruce and Cynthia Bolene - In memory of John Silver
|Jeff and Mary Brannen - In memory of Elna Strand
|Susan Breyer
|Brooks Kids in honor of Diane and Dave
|Markeeta Brown
|Joseph and Laurie Canepa
|Santa Fe Woman's Club & Library Assoc. - In memory of Maryls White
|Rebecca Clay and John Bounds
|Roberta F. Colton
|Richard & Marilyn Converse
|Matthew and Jocelyn Davis
|Patricia Feather
|David and Peggy Feldt
|Rick Franz
|Johanna and Patrick Gilligan
|David Goodrich and Brian Clarke
|Gail Grimes & Mark Greenberg
|Lloyd and Robyn Gronning
|Debra Halliday
|Lana G Hilliard
|Elizabeth Hinds - In memory of Ellie Hinds
|Ken Hughes
|David & Kathryn Jones
|Jamie Kirkland
|Hazel and Kenneth Kutac
|John and Linda Lambert - In memory of Dr. Rebecca Shoden
|Susan J. Larson
|Amy & Greg Lewis
|Bret Luboyeski
|Tim and Ann Maxwell
|Dr. Charles McCanna and Sue Ann Snyder
|Jack and Diane McCarthy
|Lynne and Steven Mendes
|Audrey Miller
|Dal & Teri Moellenberg
|Amanda Montgomery and Rick Von Kaenel
|David and Donna Morrell
|Ray & Rosemary Moya
|Greg Neutra
|NMSurf, Inc.
|Beatrice Ortiz - In memory of Deborah J. Ortiz
|Linda Osborne
|Bob Howard & Cherry Payne
|Ann L. Quarles
|R&H Accounting Solutions
|Diana O. Rasche
|Rick and Alison Reider
|Velda Romero - In Memory of Manuel & Kate Miera
|Julia B. Rose
|Peter Smith & Letitia Chambers
|Paul & Nancy Stanford
|Sunalei Stewart & Brooke Ahrendsen
|Patricia Taylor - In Memory of Michael Agar
|Zoe Trimmer and Family - In memory of Len
|Deborah J Trouw, CFP® - In honor of Elevation Financial Group clients
|Kimball and Sharyn Udall
|Dann Kelehan and Kim Washburn
|Bette Yozell and Richard Epstein
|Ellen Zieselman
|Helga Ancona
|David and Jane Anderson
|Anonymous - In honor of the Guegan Family
|Anonymous - In memory of Joe Fernandez and Ernie Fernandez
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Tina Bates
|Sue S. Baum
|Donald Benjamin and Emily Kimball
|Nancy Benkof and Paul Pletka
|Luana Berger
|Carmine Bianco
|Stuart Bluestone and Judy Naumburg
|Nancy Bovee
|The Brooks Children
|Gwynne Brooks
|Becky Brower
|Christina Bruce
|Jim and Paula Burdelski
|Colette Capriglione
|Marjorie Carlson
|Earl Collison
|Philip Cook
|Michele Craig - In memory of John Rhoades
|Jack & MaryLou Davis
|Linda DeWolf
|John & Emily Drabanski - In memory of Gary Blank
|Robert and Judith Eagan
|Virginia Fretz
|James and JoAnn Gillula
|Oralynn and Patricio Guerrerortiz
|Annabelle Gutierrez - In memory of Ray Gutierrez
|Robert Hashagen
|Haught Girls - In loving memory of our folks, Nila and Earl Haught
|Robert and Wendy Hill
|George Johnson
|Tom & Lynda Kellahin
|Susan Kelly and Christy Stanley - In memory of Bud Kelly
|M R Kielbasa
|Margarita and Thomas Kintz
|Dennis and Cindy Klaus
|TK Koleczek
|Judith and William Laughlin
|Lynn Lee
|Ann and William LeMay
|Robert and Terry Lockhart
|Randi Lowenthal
|Luciano Lucky Varela for New Mexico - In memory of Luciano "Lucky" Varela and Christina M. Varela
|Gayatri and Tony Malmed
|Eileen Mandel
|Ashley and Paul Margetson
|Wasana Martineau
|Delfin Martinez
|E.J. Martinez - In memory of Lala Martinez
|Ernest and Patricia Martinez
|Bill and Betsy Maxon
|Bill and Barbara McDonald
|Monroe Gallery of Photography
|Riette Mugleston
|J. David and Celina Ortiz - In memory of Seferino Ortiz
|Otero Consulting
|Carole Owens
|Evelyn Padilla - In Memory of Ernie Padilla, Mikki, Cristobal, Evie
|Milo Petty
|Meek Family
|Reside Home
|Trip Rothschild - The New Mexico Foundation's Laurel Fund
|Robin Rubel
|Suzie Sattell
|Maureen Shearer
|Sue Shelley
|Marja Springer
|Susanne Stauffer
|Thomas Stewart
|Susan Strang
|Joe Tapia
|Jim Terr
|Joe and Nancy Treat
|Carm Trujillo
|Henry Valdez
|Marie Vigil
|Karen Welch
|Bruce Weydemeyer and Charlotte Kinney
|Steve & Susan Aagaard
|Mark Adamson
|Ian and Lois
|Alison Amann
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Anonymous - In honor of Linda Marcellus
|Anonymous - In honor of Ryan Bush
|Anonymous - In memory of Carlos Sanchez
|Anonymous - In memory of James H. "Bud" Schutz
|Richard Arens
|Margaret Baca and Jess Maes
|Wayne and Karen Barnes
|Steven Berkshire
|Paul and Ellen Biderman
|James Bond and Michele Medinsky
|Patricia Bott
|Barbara Klein & CB Bowlds
|Marty Carvlin - In memory of Rachel dear
|Anthony & Jeanette Castor - In memory of Anthony & Michael Castor
|Hillel and Sally Liebert
|Joan and Richard Chodosh
|Ann Christensen and Jay Badger
|John G Connell
|Dennis Cooper and Adelaide Collins
|Karen Cox
|Cuddy & McCarthy Law Firm
|Barbara and Patrick Culbert
|Hope Curtis
|David Dennedy-Frank - In memory of Diane Dennedy-Frank
|Lori Diehl - In memory of Ron Diehl
|Robert and Rita Digneo
|Carlos and Barbara Duno
|Sheila and Kirk Ellis
|Architectural Alliance, Inc.
|Kay Enfield
|Martha and Bob
|Carol Franco and Kent Lineback
|Joleen Rocque-Frank and Joe Frank - In honor of all American Health Personnel
|Galano family
|Brittany Goede
|Susan Ward Goodman
|Cameron Graham
|Tom and Sally Grahn
|Diana Gray
|Craig and Lisa Hammond
|Kat & Art Hansen
|Margaret Hartman and Robert Zahary
|Sheila Hartney - In honor of Nancy Peterson
|Jennifer and Tom Harwood
|Judy Henry
|Ethel Hess
|Roger and Louise Hill
|Shirley & Frank Hirsch
|Lonnie Howard
|Gretchen and Brian Johnson
|Margaret Silver Jones
|Eslee Kessler
|Al Kulp
|Catherine & Darryl Lindberg
|Vince Long - In honor of Merrimon & Tom Kennedy
|Butler/Lowe
|Steve and Meredith Machen - In memory of Lois Rudnick
|Laird Graeser and Jonelle Maison
|Lou & Kathleen Matta
|Heather McClure
|Thomas & Rosie Mott
|Old Santa Fe Association
|Ray & Kas Ortiz -- Andrea, Kelli, Hillary, Melinda, Raymond and Meredith
|Leonard Padilla
|Bill and Kay Pollock
|Daryl & Marilyn Proctor
|Lois and Bud Redding
|Philip O. and Maye Rivera
|Lucia F. Sanchez - In memory of Michael F. Sanchez, Sr.
|Steven Sandoval - In memory of Margaret S. Trujillo
|Beth Schaefer
|The Nancy Scheinman and Jim Wheeler Charitable Fund
|Joseph Schmitt
|David & Terri Selvage
|Joey & Ferdi Serim
|Sarah Shea
|Joan Sickler and Mike Rosow
|Suzanne Smith
|Richard & Sandra Snider
|Margo Spellman & Bryan Tagas
|Elizabeth Stefanics and Linda Siegle
|Roger Taylor
|Jane and Dave Thomas
|Y. Valdez
|Leslie Van Pelt
|Nancy Varvil
|Sakina von Briesen
|Barbara and Norman Vuylsteke
|Greg Walke - In memory of Wanda Reeves
|Karen Wolfe-Mattison
|John Pittenger & Karen Yori
|Barb Zickler
|Cate and Ron Adams
|Linda Aikin
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Anonymous - In memory of Leo Carrillo
|Bad Girls Book Club - In memory of Helen Cerletti
|Anne Baldwin and Mike Bremer
|Andy & Lynann Barbero - In honor of Kent & Marcia Morris
|Mary and John Benziger
|Julianne Bodnar
|Peggy, Tom, Lily, and Alex - your friends at Book Mountain
|David and Hannah Burling
|Chris Chavez - In memory of Ramon Chavez n Ernesto Padillia
|Pamela Christie
|Shelley Cooper
|Bob and Karen Copeland
|Anne & Dave Curley
|Eudice and Les Daly - In memory of Gary Hall
|John Donnell and Judy McGowan
|Sue Faerman & Barbara Fletcher
|Leah Freedman
|Randall Galloway
|Pamela Schackel and Michael Golden
|James and Cynthia Goldstone
|Deb Harris/Don Usner
|Jacalyn Hollabaugh
|Lyndi Hubbell - In memory of brother, Tom and nephew, Daniel
|Sara and Russ Hume
|Valerie and Tom Jones
|Grete Meilman
|Ruth Meria and David Noble
|Nathaniel Messimer
|David and Ann Millican
|Ursula and Richard Moeller
|Barbara Murphy - In memory of Andrea Kuntz
|Nancy Noyes
|Jim & Jan Patterson
|Dan and Carol Pava
|Anne Pfauth
|Paul and Donna Reeves
|Betsy and Steven Robeson
|Paul and Adella Romero - In memory of Paul III, Jerome Romero and James Gutierrez
|Sandia Area Federal Credit Union
|Santa Fe Federated Republican Women
|Gavin and Amy Sayers - In memory of Peter Mullins
|Stephen Schmelling and Carlotta Lockmiller
|Bob and Judy Sherman
|Eugenia Shuller
|Genelle Smith
|Ishwari Sollohub
|Deborah and Marc Sotkin
|Southwest Archaeological Consultants
|Joseph Stampfer - In memory of Anne and Ted Stampfer
|Margaret Urban
|Michael and Laurie Vander Velde
|Dave and Liz Vlaming
|John R. Watson
|Marilyn and Ed Winter-Tamkin
|John and Cathy Agresto
|Jane Alpert
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Anonymous - In memory of Cristina Esqueda
|Anonymous - In memory of Nancy Kitts
|Anonymous - In memory of Tom and Emerita Ansley
|Carol Armbruster & John Haynes
|William and Margo Barr
|Teresa Barickman and Andy Bartlett
|Suzy Blanchet
|Bob Brady & Kent Kirkpatrick
|Les Brill - In memory of Earl Brill
|Builders' Specialty Specialty - Buck & Gina - In honor of Don, Dominic & Andrea Martinez
|Julie Campbell - In memory of my father, Don Campbell
|Jen Cole and Bill Maguire
|Ann & Mark Crouse
|Allan & Francesca Davies
|Jack Huberman and Nina Dougherty
|Susan Dunshee
|Lisa Enfield and Paul Bardacke
|Blanche Finn and Pamela Trueblood
|David Rivard and Carol Fitzpatrick
|Ramona Flores-Lopez and Ernest Lopez
|Claire Fulenwider and Harriet Forman
|Marilyn Foss
|Ellen J. Fox
|Portia Franklin
|Monica Gagnier - In memory of Mark Melchor
|Sterling Grogan
|George Hadad and Emily Swantner
|Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma
|Karin Hall - In memory of Juan Ledoux
|Tom and Janet Hirons
|Phil & Judi Huston
|Judith Johnson & Stewart Kane - In Memory of Vera Lois Becky Johnson, Maxwell E. Johnson, Merriam Rosenfeld, and Louis Kornblatt
|Robert and Cindy Kahn
|Sue Katz
|Kim Keahbone - In loving memory of George, Tonita and Robert Keahbone
|Jim Koster & Mary Peterson
|LK Larsen
|Morley & Diana Lautens
|Marsha McEuen and Steve Lewis
|Diane Lotti
|Darwin Lowry & Valerie Lapcinski
|Erin Hayes Lujan - In memory of Marc Hayes Rivera
|Alfred and Lupe Lujan
|Carol and Will MacHendrie - In memory of Chuck Purdee
|Carol J. Madley
|Bryan and Mary Maestas
|Jeremy Mann & Renee Gannon
|Lucinda Marker - In memory of John Tull
|David Markwardt & Tracey Lucas
|Robert Mathews and Sandra Ortiz
|Kristina Melcher & Daniel Kosharek - In memory of Craig Smith
|Joseph & Robyn Miller
|Jill Miyagawa & Rocky Royer - In memory of Betty Miyagawa
|Juliet Myers
|Hervey and Leslie Nathanson Juris
|Santa Fe Mother/Daughter Book Club
|Janet and Carlos Ortiz - In memory of Fr. Jose Maria Blanch
|Carolina Peralta - In memory of Victoria Belen Peralta; Dora, Albert and V.J. Gomez; Priscilla M. Blea
|Trudy L Perry
|Sandra Place
|Melanie Barnes
|Anna Richards
|Veronica Rigales - In memory of Josefina Mendez
|Don & Marlies Rogers
|Roberto and Kathleen Ann Romero
|Karen Rowell
|Benjamin Saiz
|Schmidt Family Trust
|Jody Soper & Steve Shaw - In memory of David Briscoe
|William Siegal and MaryEllen Collins
|SLF Foundation
|Bret Smoker and Yolanda Colorado
|Janet Stoker
|Peter & Meredith Tallas
|Georgann & Jeffrey Taylor
|Frans and Deborah Trouw - In memory of Alyssa N. Trouw
|Lisa Danner & Basile Vallas
|Sally H. Von Conta
|Ed and Sally Walkiewicz
|Patricia Wallace and Daniel Peck
|Linda Weston - In loving memory of Martha Weston - BEST MOM EVER!!!
|Carol Wheeler - In memory of John Wheeler
|Jeanne Wilson
|Daniel Yohalem and Carmen Lopez
|Marceline Adam
|Amy and John Amos
|Anonymous (multiple donors)
|Max Baca
|Richard and Gloria Bosson
|Laura Brown and Rick Word
|Michael Condon and Laurie Farber-Condon
|Karen Fitzsimmons - In memory of Thomas Fitzsimmons
|Dick and Sue Fox
|Susan and Dan Friedman
|Linda & Elijah Garcia
|William and Adele Glaser
|Patricia Griego - In memory of Marina and Gertrude Gurule
|Pamela Harper
|Karen Heldmeyer
|Dennis and Grace Hoilman
|Just Fund
|Sylvia LaMar and Rod Mehling - In honor of our sisters
|Rabbi Martin Levy and Kaycee Canter Levy
|Liberty Ranch Infinite Possibilities Fund
|Neil and Cindy Lyon
|Mary Ellen and William Martin
|Lynn McKelvey and Glenn Dickter
|Ann Muniz & Gregg Carter
|Roger Peterson
|Candice and Emanuel Salazar
|Nancy Spring
|Susan and Conrad De Jong Fund
|Paula Timmerman
|TW Family Fund
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.